Our hometown of Manchester has become a hub of new and exciting events.

Thursday night we went downtown to our favorite go-to for supper spot, Diz’s on Elm St. Diz’s has a cool welcoming vibe. Waitstaff will give you a friendly “hello” and sit wherever you’d like. The menu offers good comfort food. They have a monthly special menu and special monthly drink specials. All good.

Friday we had a busy day but found time to have a drink and appetizer at Queen City Pub. Staff there were very friendly and, of course, our adult beverages were very good. We moved on to Thai Connection for a light dinner. We have become big fans of this place. Their food is fresh and made to order. Indications on spice level is right on the menu. Be adventurous and try Thai food.

Afterward, we ventured to Rex Theatre for Friday Night Comedy, which we enjoyed.

Saturday’s weather was perfect for the festivals going on in Manchester. Manchester Proud’s CelebratED MHT at Veterans Park; Granite Comicon at Double Tree Hotel; City Arts Festival on Hanover Street; Glendi on upper Hanover Street; and to end the day there was a Fisher Cats game and fireworks.

Being lifelong West Side residents of Manchester we like to venture to the East Side and joke we need our passports to go over the bridge. My famous line is the WestnSide has no parking meters. Some residents refer to the West side as “God’s Country” and think it should be a city of our own.

We have a high school, a middle school and elementary schools. We were the first graduating class from the “new” Parker-Varney elementary school, too many years ago to mention. We went onto Parkside Middle School and then to West High School. We followed the footsteps of many of our relatives who also graduated from West High School.

If you haven’t been out and about in Manchester for a while, you’re missing out on what the city of Manchester now offers. Manchester is a lively art-filled city. Get out and become a tourist and check out downtown Manchester and if you’re from the West Side don’t forget your passport to get over the bridge (just kidding.)

