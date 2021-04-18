ORT Maintenance Work on I-93 in Hooksett

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for routine maintenance work.

Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Motorists will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-ORT portion of the Hooksett Toll Plaza where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass lane or cash lanes.