ORT maintenance work in Hooksett

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 NH Department of Transportation Business 0
Tuesday, October 18, 2022 NH Department of Transportation Business 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Hooksett EZ Pass equipment. Photo/NHDOT

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the southbound Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for routine maintenance work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Motorists will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-ORT portion of the Hooksett Toll Plaza where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass lane or cash lanes.

About this Author

nh-department-of-transportation

NH Department of Transportation

Email

See all of this author's posts