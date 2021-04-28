ORT Maintenance on I-93 Southbound in Hooksett

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the southbound Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for routine maintenance work.

The closure is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 8:30 am until 1:00 pm.

Motorists travelling southbound on I-93 will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-ORT portion of the Hooksett Toll Plaza where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass lane or cash lanes.