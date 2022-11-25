Original works hit the main stage of the Players Ring

PORTSMOUTH, NH – The Players’ Ring Theatre has long been known as a hub for new works and a center for artists exploring innovative forms of storytelling. From November 25-27, award-winning clown and local storyteller Gemma Soldati brings her one-woman family comedy The Adventures of Sleepyhead to the Players’ Ring stage, perfect for dreamers of all ages.

The Adventures of Sleepyhead will bring audiences on a journey to discover where dreams come from and where they go. The interactive show featuring puppetry, comedy, and clowning will be coming to the Players’ Ring stage following successful performances at the Capitol Center for the Arts/Bank of NH Stage in Concord and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. “What inspired me to write this particular story and adventure for Sleepyhead was the cultural phenomenon of telling children to follow their dreams, but then telling adults or ourselves that our dreams don’t matter,” said writer and performer Gemma Soldati. “I wanted to highlight this shift in thinking from childhood to adulthood and explore what happens to our dreams when we grow up.”

The Adventures of Sleepyhead will be performed Friday, November 25th at 7:30 PM, Saturday, November 26th at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday, November 27th at 10 AM and 2:30 PM. General Admission tickets are $27, student and senior tickets are $22, and children’s tickets are $17.

ABOUT THE PLAYERS’ RING: The Players Ring provides the Seacoast with an intimate and distinctive performance experience by cultivating artistic creativity and freedom and by engaging audiences with unique and exciting theatrical opportunities.