Organizations give their initial pitches for CIP funding

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, a set of non-city organizations presented a set of proposals for Community Improvement Program (CIP) funding to Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais as he begins his Fiscal Year 2025 city budgeting process.

According to Manchester Community Grants Manager Todd Fleming, indicated that there is competition for approximately $4 million in CIP funding for 26 requests among the organizations, which can be seen below.

The first set of presentations can be seen on Manchester Public Access Television here and the second set of presentations can be seen here.

Fleming added that there have been approximately $330 million in requests for CIP funding from city departments, but those requests were not heard on Tuesday.

An additional hearing on CIP requests will take place on Wednesday, March 6 at 5 pm. at the Manchester Community Resource Center at 434 Lake Ave.

Although the hearing was open to the public, there was no notice of the meeting on the city’s website, an oversight that several individuals at the meeting told Manchester Ink Link was accidental.

Still, the fact that most members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were not notified of the meeting drew criticism from members of the board such as Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long.

“I’m angry because these informational sessions give us a chance as aldermen to hear from those who are seeking CIP funding,” said Pat Long. “I’ve been attending these sessions every year since Gatsas was mayor. I don’t know what happened, but every alderman should have been aware of Tuesday’s presentation. On some level, it appears to be a miscommunication, but also, it wasn’t on the calendar – and it should have been.”

