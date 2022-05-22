Orelvis takes EL Home Run lead, but New Hampshire’s four homers can’t bring victory

ERIE, Penn. – Orelvis Martinez now has sole control of the Eastern League home run lead, but that that and three other New Hampshire Fisher Cat home runs weren’t enough on Saturday as the Fisher Cats fell 8-5 to the Erie SeaWolves.

Martinez hit his 12th bomb of the year in the ninth and was joined by Will Robertson, Spencer Horwitz and Sebastian Espino with their fourth, seventh and fourth homers of the year respectively.

With the blast, Martinez moves one home run ahead of Erie’s Kerry Carpenter, who had hit three home runs so far during the current series with New Hampshire, including two on Friday.

As a team, New Hampshire is fourth in the league in dingers at 45, behind Hartford and Richmond (45) and Somerset (52).

Erie also had a pair of home runs of their own, and both teams managed seven hits each on the day. However, the different was in the clutch – Erie went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position while New Hampshire could not capitalize on either of its opportunities with runners in scoring position.

The losing pitcher of record was Hayden Juenger (0-2), going four innings in his start and allowing four Erie runs off four hits and a walk while striking out five. Recent calllup Adam Kloffenstein went 3 1/3 innings in relief of Juenger in his Fisher Cats debut, giving up the other four Erie runs off three hits and a walk, striking out four.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. as Nick Fraze (1-3, 4.09 ERA) takes the mound for New Hampshire against the most aptly named SeaWolf player ever, Adam Wolf (3-1, 1.75 ERA).