Orelvis makes Fisher Cat history with pair of homers

Hartford, Conn. – Orelvis Martinez tied the New Hampshire Fisher Cats single-season home run mark on Tuesday night, leading the ‘Cats to a 5-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats.

Martinez hit homers in the first and the sixth, his fourth-multi home run game of the year. That put him at 27 home runs on the season, tying him with Chip Cannon (2006) and Eric Thames (2010) for the franchise record. Martinez also is now tied with Erie’s Quincy Nieporte for the Eastern League lead this season.

Sebastian Espino went deep for the ‘Cats as well, adding a solo shot in the ninth, also joining Martinez in having a two-hit day. Davis Schneider also contributed a pair of hits, with one coming in the form of his sixth double of the year.

On the mound New Hampshire pitchers limited the ‘Goats to just three hits, with starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein (1-5) getting his first Double-A win and first victory in nearly a year. Kloffenstein struck out four in five innings of work and allowed two hits along with three walks.

New Hampshire (48-61) are at it again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m., with Alejandro Melean (0-2, 5.23 ERA) taking the mound for the Fisher Cats against a yet-to-be-announced Hartford pitcher.