Orelvis leaves the building twice in Wednesday F-Cats win

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Five runs in the eighth proved to be the difference as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats earned a Wednesday night victory over the Hartford Yard Goats, 11-6.

Those runs came from home runs by Orelvis Martinez and Rafael Lantigua, with Martinez also going deep in the fifth and Lantigua doubling home Ryan Gold in the sixth. Martinez now has 19 home runs on the year, three behind the league lead.

Trevor Schwecke added a three-run triple in the third and John Aiello also contributed two hits in the win.

Parker Carraci (2-3) got the win in relief for the ‘Cats, striking out four of the six batters he faced on the eighth and ninth. Luis Quinones allowed one run off one hit and four walks in his four-inning start for New Hampshire.

Bedford, NH native Grant Lavigne went 0-for-3 with a walk in his Double-A debut for the Yard Goats. In 68 games for the High-A Spokane Indians this year, he posted a .315/.406/.469 slash line.

The two teams are at it again on Thursday night. First pitch is 7:05, with Yosver Zulueta (0-1, 10.80 ERA) pitching for New Hampshire.