Orelvis leaves the building again, but it’s not enough for F-Cats

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Slugger and shortstop Orelvis Martinez. Photo/Cindy Lavigne

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats leave the Garden State on Sunday with a 7-3 loss at hands of the Somerset Patriots.

Orelevis Martinez blasted his third home run of the year to give the Fisher Cats an early 3-0 lead, but they would only add three more hits after that point while the Patriots piled on the scoring highlighted by home runs from Max Burt and two from Jeisson Rosario.

Sem Robberse (0-1) was on the hook for the loss, giving up four runs off five hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings of work.

The Fisher Cats (8-7) return to Manchester on Tuesday to start a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats, with first pitch scheduled at 6:35 p.m. Neither team has announced their starter as of Sunday night.

