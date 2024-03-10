Ordinance change aimed at housing relief gets review

Sunday, March 10, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Civics, City Hall 0
Sunday, March 10, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Civics, City Hall 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

DSC 6087
Jeffrey Belanger on March 5, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A proposed ordinance amendment designed to help curb the city’s housing crisis got a review from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) as well as members of the public earlier this week.

According to Manchester Department of Planning and Community Development Director Jeffrey Belanger, the proposed amendments would impact two types of housing in the city. First, townhouse and multifamily housing regulations would be relaxed, increasing the number of units permitted per lot without an increase in required lot area from three to four in zoning districts and reducing the minimum number of parking spaces needed in Urban Multifamily (R-3), Redevelopment Mixed Use (RDV) and Civic Institutional (C-1) zoning districts (see Manchester Zoning Map here).

The amendments would also allow accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, by right in all residential areas.

Belanger noted that the Manchester Planning Board supports the amendments and that in 58 requests for parking requirement reductions in recent years, all 58 were approved by the Planning Board.

“There’s no point in sending someone to a board and have them wait a month and pay the fees if it’s jut going to be a rubber stamp,” said Belanger.

The amendments were brought up twice on Tuesday night, beginning with the BMA Committee on Bills on Second Reading. There, BMA Chairman Joseph Kelly Levasseur felt that the term “crisis” was not appropriate regarding the city’s current housing availability, instead believing that the lack of housing in the city actually reflected positively on Manchester.

“We don’t have a major problem, we have a major demand,” he said. “People want to move here. There’s no law on the books that we must provide a house for everyone that wants to live here.”

DSC 6106
Joseph Kelly Levasseur on March 5, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Levasseur and Ward 7 Alderman Ross Terrio also expressed concern in regard to parking, with Terrio concerned about snow storage areas and Levasseur stating that there is already not enough parking in certain areas of the city such as the West Side.

Belanger responded to Terrio’s concern by noting setback requirements would not change with the amendments, leaving required area near the edges of properties to remain in place to place snow after storms.

He also noted that while parking is a requirement for most New Hampshire residents, land is a scarce resource in the city and decisions would have to be made if the city’s housing shortage is to be addressed.

“If we’re picking priorities, we’re leaning toward housing and away from parking,” he said.

The amendments were recommended by the committee and after the special public hearing later in the evening, the full board accepted the recommendation. Now the amendments’ next step in the process is the BMA Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration.

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts