Order online or donate to the cause: Girl Scout cookies makes everything feel better

BEDFORD, NH – Girl Scouts everywhere are stepping up to help out and to show their appreciation to the essential workers who are so critical during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are donating Girl Scout Cookies, running food drives, making face masks, and finding many ways to show that they care and appreciate the people who work in essential jobs or may have found themselves out of work.

In Berlin, NH, the 40 Girl Scouts in Troop 10097 have had to make the transition to learning remotely and continuing to meet as a troop virtually.

“Keeping our troop engaged at all levels is challenging at this time and finding some way to reach out to our community and to give back, in some way was something they were seeking,” said troop leader Lisa Smith. “We suggested a photo collage with some inspirational messages.”

As the Girl Scouts, from Daisy through Cadette (grades K-8), began to coordinate posters and photos, Smith said they discovered just how many essential workers were connected to the troop. That led to collecting photos of parents with their Girl Scouts.

“They were so touching,” Smith said, “and we knew we had to put them together in some way that would really portray the emotion that was encompassed in each one.”

The troop came up not only with inspirational photo collages, but also a touching video posted on Facebook at bit.ly/BerlinGS.

These messages and the video were shared by parents, on community pages and by the Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street Program as inspiration to their community. They are also seeking to submit them to the archives of the local public library.

“The girls are proud of their parents, themselves and of the Girl Scout program and it really shows,” said Smith.

Elsewhere, Girl Scouts are finding ways to show appreciation with cookies they decided to donate to hometown heroes once their cookie booth sales had to be suspended. Cookies have been donated to the COVID-19 unit at Dartmouth, to healthcare providers at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH, to the Central Vermont Medical Center, The Elliott Hospital in Manchester, NH, and to other essential workers around the council. All have been accepted with heartfelt thanks.

You can help

The public is invited to help Girl Scouts by supporting girls through the new Girl Scout Cookie Cares initiative. Cookies are available through May 31, and can be delivered through the mail or in person once the stay-at-home orders are lifted. You can support your local Girl Scout troop or even donate your purchase to hometown heroes or the military through Operation Cookie. See more at https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookie-care.html.

