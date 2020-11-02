Operation Warm gets $10K boost from Brady Sullivan for this year’s coat drop

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been a year of change and upheaval, but some things must go on as usual, like the need to wrap the city’s neediest of kids in warmth. For the sixth year Manchester Fire Department is conducting Operation Warm, which as the tagline says, is “more than a coat.” In fact, the program, which allows communities to deliver brand new warm winter coats to kids in partnership with the school district and other organizations including The Way Home and Bring It afterschool program, provides confidence and hope by design.

Coats in an array of colors and styles allow kids who may otherwise face New Hampshire’s cold temps with inadequate or ill-fitting outerwear, to feel cared for and fashionable.

Each year millions of kids across the country benefit from the program. Here in Manchester the goal, once again, is to outfit 1,000 kids with coats, says Manchester Fire Capt. David Flurey who was on hand last week to receive a ceremonial oversized check for $10,000 from Arthur Brady of Brady Sullivan Properties.

Sullivan has become a champion of this cause, after learning about it a few years ago, and through the generosity of his company’s giving, he has made the difference in reaching the finish line, Flurey said.

“We do fundraising all year round but this is the one big donation that gets us to our goal every year,” Flurey said. “We had some interesting hurdles this year to overcome, but we’re going to find a way to make sure every child who needs a coat gets one.”

One thing that Sullivan said he appreciates about this particular cause is that all the money raised goes to the purchase of coats. There is no overhead or administrative fees.

“We’re just thrilled to be part of it, and we love that this effort is for local kids right here in our city,” Sullivan said. “At a time when things are up in the air for families in our community, they shouldn’t have to worry about being warm. Honestly, we have the easy part. I know getting coats out to kids this year with the school situation will be more challenging than in past years.”

Operation Warm organizers say that the psychological and emotional warmth coats provide also contributes to a sense of confidence to socialize and to succeed. Over the last 20 years, Operation Warm and its partners across the country have used the coat “as a bridge for families in need to access everything from flu shots to new books.”

Capt. Flurey said distribution this year will again be through the schools, one on the East Side and one on the West Side, “we’re just not sure how we’re going to accomplish it yet,” he said. They are still waiting for a final count from the individual schools of children who would like to receive coats, and distribution will take place right before the Thanksgiving break.