Operation Warm: Firefighters association gets $10K boost from Brady Sullivan for annual coat drive for kids

MANCHESTER, NH – For the fifth year in a row Brady Sullivan Properties has partnered with the Manchester Professional Firefighters Association in support of Operation Warm.

On Oct. 18 Arthur Sullivan, Brady Sullivan Properties Principal Partner, presented a $10,000 donation to Chief Ryan Cashin, Lieutenant Brian Paquette, Deputy Chief David Flurey, and nearly two dozen Manchester Firefighters. Operation Warm is a program that provides new, warm winter coats to children across the city – sometimes being the first new coat a child has had.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the hard work the City of Manchester, NH Fire Department do all year,” said Sullivan. “Their dedication to our community and the children is unwavering, and it gives us great pleasure to continue supporting a worthy cause.”

Every dollar donated directly to Manchester Professional Firefighters goes directly to purchasing a coat. There is no overhead or administrative fees. If you would like to donate to the cause, you can do so by visiting the MFD Operation Warm donation page.

About Operation Warm

Over the past 23 years the organization has served over 4.5 million children across North America. Nearly 1-in-5 children live in need in our communities. For their families, paying for food, housing, heat and healthcare takes priority, meaning many children have to go without proper weather essentials needed to stay healthy and active.

Operation Warm’s motto #morethanacoat means more than just physical warmth. When you donate to provide a brand-new coat or pair of shoes, it also means emotional warmth, the conﬁdence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future.