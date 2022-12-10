Operation Warm delivers 954 new coats to kids in need at 15 city schools

Dec. 9 was coat give-away day, a special day not only for the kids who get to pick out a new winter coat, but for the men and women of Manchester Professional Firefighters Association IAF Local 856.Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Each year, Manchester Firefighters partner with Operation Warm, a national non-profit, to give out new winter coats to kids in the community. Money for the effort is raised throughout the year by way of public and private donations. Coats are purchased in bulk through Operation Warm and distributed to children at public schools around Manchester.

This year coat delivery day was Dec. 9, 2022. A total of $19,522 was raised, made possible through generous contributions, including lead sponsors Brady Sullivan Properties, Merrimack County Savings Bank, and the Dan Duval Foundation.  Many members of Manchester Professional Firefighters Association Local 856 have put in hundreds of hours of work into this program and have donated time, money, and services all in their free time to help make this program a success year after year.
Children in need are identified through partnerships with the Manchester School District and the Manchester Health Department.
Local 856 has been participating in this program since 2014 and, to date, has delivered more than 7,500 new winter coats to children in need. The goal is to continue to participate in Operation Warm until there is no longer a need within the community.
Anyone looking to make a donation toward next year’s fundraising efforts can donate tax-free online at www.operationwarm.org/manchester856.

WATCH Below: Distribution Day for Operation Warm 2022

