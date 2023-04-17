Open road toll lane closures scheduled for April 18-19 at Hooksett Toll Plaza

HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) plans to close both the northbound and southbound Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for system testing.

Weather permitting, the closure for the ORT lanes is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The closure is necessary in order to perform testing of our new ORT/AET Host Transaction Processing System. All motorists will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-ORT portion of the Hooksett Toll Plaza where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass lane or cash lanes.

Motorists should remain alert and obey all posted signs.

