Open House May 24 at Kreiva Academy public charter school

MANCHESTER, NH – Prospective 6th through 12th-grade students and their families are invited to an Informational Open House and Tour at Kreiva Academy Public Charter School on Wednesday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m.

At Kreiva Academy, we believe in fostering creativity, critical thinking, and academic excellence in a dynamic, project-based learning environment.

During the open house, you will have the opportunity to:

Meet some of our dedicated faculty members who are passionate about education and student success.

Hear about our unique curriculum, which emphasizes hands-on, minds-on learning.

Discover our competency-based courses, extracurricular programs, and clubs that cater to a wide range of student interests and talents.

Receive information about the enrollment and application process.

Get a tour of our facilities.

Have your questions answered by our administrators.

We look forward to meeting you at the 2023-2024 prospective student open house and sharing the excitement of Kreiva Academy with you! We are located at 470 Pine St., in downtown Manchester. Our entrance is in the alley between High and Bridge streets.

Please RSVP, email info@kreiva.org, or call Lisa at 603-232-7974 ext 1003. If you are unable to make this session, we have another on Thursday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. Virtual sessions /tours by request.