Open call: Majestic Theatre announces audition schedule for fall productions

MANCHESTER, NH – If all the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players, then now is the time to stretch your acting wings by auditioning for an upcoming production by Majestic Theatre.

On August 17 and 18 at 6:30 p.m. teens ages 13 – 18 are invited to audition for Spamalot: School Edition. Directed by Jocelyn Duford / Musical Direction by Keith Belanger.

Performances will be held on October 15 – 17, 2021, at the Derry Opera House

About the show:

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Monty Python’s Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful showgirls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful showgirls?

The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.” Spamalot School Edition is a slightly reworked version of the original Broadway script. The School Edition has been carefully edited, to make the show more producible for teen groups.

On August 31 & September 1 at 7 p.m. adults and teens 15+ are invited to audition for “The Alibis.” Directed by A. Robert Dionne / Assisted by Tim Mitchell. Performances will be held on October 1 – 3, 2021 at The Majestic Studio Theatre, 880 Page St. in Manchester.

About the show:

Eight playwrights have found the comedy in crime in this rogue’s gallery of eight ten-minute plays wrapped in a classic whodunnit. When eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis . . . because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time. Designed as a flexible build-your-own mystery, you can perform these plays in any combination and thread them together with optional interludes. You never know what’s coming next when your suspects include disgruntled chefs, teen detectives, and vengeful divas, but one thing’s for certain: Every alibi is absolutely absurd.

On September 7 & 8 at 6:30 p.m., youth ages 8 – 16 are invited to audition for Sleepy Hollow. Directed by A. Robert Dionne / Assisted by Colby Willis

Performances will be held on October 22 – 24, 2021 at The Majestic Studio Theatre, 880 Page St. in Manchester.

About the show:

Based on the Washington Irving Classic, Book by Vera Morris, Music and Lyrics by Bill Francoeur.

Here’s a show alive with action, excitement, and dynamic music. When an inane schoolmaster, Ichabod Crane, comes to the farming community of Sleepy Hollow, he brings with him all his worldly possessions as he seeks a well-to-do wife. He’s sure his dream will come true when he spots the striking Katrina Van Tassel. Sadly for poor Ichabod, the boisterous Brom Bones is Katrina’s extremely jealous boyfriend. Matters are complicated even more as the ghostly graveyard is haunted by a host of tense spirits, including the Headless Horseman, the most renowned phantom of all. When Ichabod proposes marriage to Katrina at a party, he is kicked out by Brom, forcing him to make his way through the graveyard during a raging storm. In the dark, we sense there’s something overshadowing poor Ichabod, aiming to take the poor soul’s life! This suspenseful musical is filled with a variety of songs that fit the bill: ’A Superstitious Yankee Folk,’ ’Ghost in the Graveyard,’ and of course, ’The Headless Horseman.’

All auditions will be held at The Majestic Theatre rehearsal studios at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH 03109. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for audition requirements, schedule and a character list or call 603.669.7469 for more information.

The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.