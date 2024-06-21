Open call for youth performers: Auditions announced for ‘Oliver’ at The Palace Theatre

MANCHESTER, NH – Consider yourself eligible to be part of a classic and beloved musical coming this fall to The Palace Theatre stage as part of their professional series for the 2024-25 season.

Calling all talented young performers! Auditions for OLIVER will be held in July and The Palace is seeking a range of young actors, singers, and dancers to bring this timeless story to life on stage.

The production is scheduled to run for four weekends, from September 6th to September 29th, 2024. To accommodate the demanding performance schedule, multiple casts will be utilized. Detailed scheduling information will be provided during auditions.

Auditions for OLIVER! will take place on Tuesday, July 9, and Tuesday, July 23, with slots available at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. on both days. The roles of Oliver, Dodger, Pickpocket gang, and Workhouse gang will be cast from these auditions.

Prospective performers are encouraged to arrive 15-20 minutes early to complete necessary paperwork. Each audition slot will last for one hour, during which participants will learn a dance routine and be asked to perform a short section of a song of their choice (musical theatre or Disney songs preferred) a cappella.

Auditions are open to performers in grades 2 through 12. To schedule an audition time, interested individuals should email MeganAlves@palacetheatre.org with the performer’s name, age, and preferred audition time.

Please note that there is a production fee of $85 for cast members. For inquiries regarding financial aid, please contact Meganquinn@palacetheatre.org.

Auditions will be held at Forever Emma Studios, located at 516 Pine Street in Manchester, NH.