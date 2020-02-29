Open call for dancers: NH Dance Collaborative holds auditions for ‘Somewhere Near Water’

MANCHESTER, NH — Open call for an audition workshop for dancers to perform in an upcoming production at the Rex Theatre, “Somewhere Near Water” (Dance and Physical Theatre). Auditions will be held Sunday, March 15 at 10 a.m. to noon at Dimensions in Dance, 84 Myrtle St., Manchester.

Audition Requirements: Headshot, Resume

Email to hold your space: leadwitharts@gmail.com

Company:

New Hampshire Dance Collaborative

Joan Brodsky, Director

Project Collaborators: Matt Cahoon, Theatre KAPOW and Amanda Whitworth, Tributary Dance

Production Description:

“Somewhere Near Water” pays homage to the city of Manchester and by extension, all mill cities. From the stories of first-generation Americans, the experience of new people and their contributions to the development and success of a region is captured through the metaphor of water. In this new, devised work, NHDC will use collaborative and interdisciplinary processes to create a performance in which dance, theater, music and set design will blend into a moving and immediate experience.

Roles:

Dancers/Actors who can dance

Dancers from all styles/genres encouraged to attend

All genders

All ethnicities

Ages 18+

Rehearsal Dates and Locations:

Bi-weekly paid rehearsals June – October

1-2 (3 to 4-day) rehearsal intensives between June and September

Final rehearsal schedule will be created based on availability of cast and content creators.

Rehearsals will take place in Manchester, NH or within 45-minute vicinity.

Production Dates and Location:

The Rex Theater, 23 Amherst St., Manchester

Sunday, November 1, 2020

Performances: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Late 2020 – 2021. Dates TBD.

Compensation and Union Contract Details: