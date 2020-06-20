Open auditions for Cue Zero Theatre Company’s ‘Shakespeare in the (Ball)Park’ Romeo & Juliet

MANCHESTER, NH – Cue Zero Theatre Company announces online-only auditions for their September “Shakespeare in the (Ball) Park” production of Romeo and Juliet. The performance will take place Sunday September 20 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

Actors interested in performing in the piece should submit a video featuring one comedic and one dramatic Shakespearean monologue totaling no more than five minutes in length to cztheatre@gmail.com before July 20.

The majority of the rehearsal process will be online. There will be some in-person rehearsals before opening to work on combat, and finalize the basic staging. In-person rehearsals will all be held at Kreiva Academy Public Charter School – 470 Pine Street Manchester, NH – Bridge Street Entrance.

Romeo and Juliet – Shakespeare’s most well-known tragedy, reframed and presented using America’s Pastime! The Montagues and Capulets are re-conceptualized as the world’s two most famous feuding baseball teams. With a focus on farce and humor, this production will increase accessibility for audience members of all ages.

Rehearsals tentatively scheduled for Tuesday/Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

To sign up for an audition, please visit cztheatre.com and click the “Get Involved” tab