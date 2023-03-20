Only minor injuries after 4-vehicle crash with rollover near Exit 11 on the Everett Turnpike

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MERRIMACK, NH – No serious injuries were reported following a four-vehicle crash Monday on the Everett Turnpike.

On March 20, 2023, at approximately 11 a.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B barracks responded to a report of a multiple-vehicle crash with a rollover on the F.E. Everett Turnpike, southbound at Exit 11.

Troopers arrived to find approximately four vehicles involved in the crash, with the crash scene stretching across all lanes and temporarily shutting down southbound travel on the mainline.

Initial investigation revealed that a white 2017 Honda Accord driven by Samra Hasanovic, 19, of Manchester, lost control and subsequently struck the other three vehicles causing a Honda CR-V to rollover.

The operators of the Honda Accord and Honda CR-V were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.

All southbound lanes of the Everett Turnpike were re-opened within 30 minutes after police and fire personnel cleared the debris and involved vehicles were removed.

Merrimack Police Department, Merrimack Fire Department, New Hampshire Department of Transportation and EMS all assisted in clearing the scene.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. If you witnessed or have any information related to the incident, please contact Trooper Thomas Skafidas at (603) 227-2147 or Thomas.W.Skafidas@dos.nh.gov.