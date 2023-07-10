O’Neil files for At-Large Aldermanic bid

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday morning Dan O’Neil filed as a candidate for Manchester Alderman-at-Large, launching his 13th citywide campaign. O’Neil held one of the two at-large seats on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen from 1998 until 2022.

In the 2021 election, O’Neil finished third out of the four candidates for the two at-large seats with 7,430 votes, 432 behind second-place finisher Joseph Kelly Levasseur.

“I’m proud to announce I am a candidate for Alderman-at-Large, to continue the work we’ve been doing for so long to keep Manchester moving forward,” said O’Neil. “Hearing from family, neighbors in every ward and from our citywide business community over the last several months has helped me come to the conclusion that there’s more work to do and I’m excited to get going.”

O’Neil, who served as Alderman-at-Large for twelve terms and previously served as one of Manchester’s state senators and is still a member of the Southern New Hampshire Regional Planning Commission, is a lifelong resident of Manchester.

“Over my time in elected office, I’ve been proud to be at the forefront of efforts to make our city more welcoming, by supporting our public schools and advancing the critical issue of affordable housing,” O’Neil added. “I’m passionate about making city government work to deliver results for Manchester. That’s what this campaign is about; getting things done for our city.”

O’Neil lives in Ward 1 with his wife Karyn and their son, Daniel. He , is a longtime high school football and lacrosse official, a former Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League., a 42-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 490 and a graduate of Manchester Central High School.

Monday was the first day of filing for the 2023 Manchester Municipal Election. The filing period for municipal offices will remain open until Friday, July 21.