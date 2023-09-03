One crash leads to another on I-93

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 2, 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks responded to a crash on Interstate 93 North in the area of mile 17.4 in Manchester. Troopers arrived to find that a vehicle had rolled over multiple times and came to rest on its roof on the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle was a:

2011 Audi A4

Color: Silver

According to witness statements and roadway evidence, the operator of the Audi was driving at a high rate of speed and changing lanes while passing vehicles in heavy traffic. In the area of the I-293 split, traffic slowed, and the operator was unable to slow in time to avoid a crash due to traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator braked and swerved and was unable to remain in control of the vehicle, possibly striking at least one other vehicle before leaving the roadway and rolling multiple times. The vehicle was occupied by the juvenile operator and three passengers.

There were no reported injuries in this crash. There were several other crashes in the area due to the heavy backup that was caused by this rollover.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Manchester Fire Department and New Hampshire Department of Transportation. The right two lanes were closed for approximately two hours while the scene was cleared by emergency personnel.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Skafidas at NH State Police Headquarters at (603) 223-4381.