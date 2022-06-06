One arrested after shots fired, Manchester Police seek more information

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police are looking for information relating to a shooting incident on Friday.

The incident took place at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of 325 Wilson St., after residents reported multiple gunshots in the area.

Officers discovered a parked car that had been struck by gunfire and several shell casings. Witnesses said they saw two males exchanging gun fire and then run from the area.

Through the course of the investigation, police arrested 34-year-old Jeremiah Arroyo of Manchester for alleged reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. An arraignment date was not released, Arroyo is innocent of any charges unless found guilty by a court of law.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to call 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 603-624-4040.