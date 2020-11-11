On Veterans Day: Finding ‘Little Square,’ the collection of bronze plaques and other tangible reminders of those who gave all

They gave their lives for their country, so we in Manchester honor them with bronze plaques in squares that bear their names. But even as we approach Veterans Day – when the tablets erected in their memory are bedecked with flags – these monuments can be easily overlooked.

If we aren’t careful, the men they honor may also be forgotten, and the fallen sons of our city might be lost in the mists of history.

____________



Does anyone know Granite Square as ” Little Square”? Nearly 80 years ago, that was the name bestowed upon the busy West Side crossroads in honor of Army Pvt. Herman F. Little.



But who was Herman Little? He was just an average Joe, supporting his widowed mother by working as a wool sorter with Amoskeag Manufacturing. Then, in 1918, he enlisted, trading the tranquil streets of Manchester for the trenches of Europe. In no time, he found himself on a boatload of doughboys bound for a French village on the Western front.



Little was with the Sheridan Guards attached to the 103rd Infantry. Their task? Prevent the Germans from crossing the Marne and reaching Paris. They did it well. Then, on July 18, under the leadership of Marshall Foch, Little took part in a ferocious counteroffensive that drove the Germans back into Belgium.



On Aug. 6, his mother received a tersely worded telegram from Washington.



”Deeply regret to inform you that … Private Herman F. Little, Infantry, was wounded in action July 20. Degree undetermined. Department has no further information.”



That same day, Anna Little got a letter from her son dated July 3.



”We are having a hot time … with the Huns,” wrote Little, who told of meeting another West Side boy – William Gemmell – in the trenches. ”I gave him a little advice on how to battle the Huns, as he is new in the game and I am an old hand.”