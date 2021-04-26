On the Heritage Commission April 27 agenda: Cell tower for Masonic Temple and signage for Girls At Work

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

The Manchester Heritage Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

The following items were discussed during the Heritage Commissions March 31 meeting. The recording of this meeting is available on-demand.

Review of NH’s Enhanced Mapping & Management Information Tool

The Commission heard a presentation from the NH Division of Historical Resources to gain a better understanding of the EMMIT system and its value to Manchester. Grant funding may be available to hire a preservation professional to review areas of the City to make recommendations as to whether an existing district should be expanded or if a new overlay district should be created to better protect Manchester’s historical resources.

Corporation Housing Standards

The Commission also reviewed a draft of a Request for Qualifications and Proposal to update the Corporation Housing Standards documentation for the City. The Commission is seeking to review options for Heritage Commission funds, Community Improvement Program (CIP) or grant options to fund this project. There are also some ties with the presentation from NH DHR that could be incorporated into this effort. Information from both projects would also be considered as part of zoning changes related to the adoption of Manchester’s Master Plan.

Additional Business

Manchester VA Managers Residence: No changes in status; however, the Heritage Commission remains focused on educating the public as to what is happening and why this resource should be saved.

Chandler House: Progress continues. Construction crews are on-site and a new HVAC system is being installed to continue stabilizing the structure to prevent future damage.

Heritage parks Subcommittee Report: Report was tabled to the next meeting.

The full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting can be found here: 2021-04-27_HCOMM_AGENDA.PDF (manchesternh.gov) Agenda highlights are below:

Section 106 Review – 1505 Elm Street, Masonic Temple – owner seeks review of a proposed cellular antenna array on the existing rooftop penthouse, with a ground-level equipment cabinet and generator on the north side of the building.

Note: The Heritage Commission is frequently asked to review projects and has the option to send comments to the State Historic Preservation Officer when a property is subject to Section 106 rules related to the Federal Historic Preservation Act. Part of a Section 106 review is to ensure that the proposed changes will not materially harm the property and if there is potential harm, what factors can/will be used to mitigate the risks.

Regulatory review of a sign permit application in the Amoskeag Millyard Historic District – 200 Bedford Street, Girls at Work, Inc. – The applicant seeks approval to install a 3’ x 3’ non-illuminated wall sign on the south face of the building. Additionally, the applicant proposes to paint portions of the entrance and railing white.

Additional Business

• Discussion of Historic Signage proposed by Commissioner Garrity.

• Heritage Parks Subcommittee report. (Tabled from last month’s meeting)

• Follow up on the presentation regarding the Certified Local Government program.

WHAT THE WHAT?

Or as reader Dave Scannell more aptly puts it – “Hey, What’s Going In Where the Old Hooziewhat’s Used To Be?”

This week we are looking at what is happening on Mammoth Road in the lot next to where Mammoth Mills used to be. This will be the new location of CVS and a newly constructed East Side Club. The application to build at this location was presented to the Planning Board on September 3, 2020, and approved at the September 17 business meeting. You can read more about it here: September 3 Public Hearing Minutes and September 17 Business Meeting Minutes, or watch the presentation on-demand: September 3 Planning Board Hearing, September 17 Business Meeting

The current location of CVS on Mammoth Road is owned by Marjam and there is no information on what will become of that space at this time.

Due to the emergency orders issued by the Governor and on the guidance of public health officials, there will be no physical location in which to attend the meeting. You will be able to view and hear the meeting on Manchester Public TV, either on Channel 22 or on MPTV’s website. You will be able to offer public comment on the application by calling 603-792-6734 or by emailing heritagecom@manchesternh.gov. The phone line and email will be monitored by staff up to, and during, the public hearing

June Trisciani is a lifelong resident of Manchester, small business owner and currently serves as vice-chair of the Planning Board.