On the agenda: Radburn Street apartments, Brown Ave. ADU and a Restaurant/Brew House

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, June 9. The following items were presented and decided at this meeting. If you missed the meeting or would like more information, the meeting will be available to watch on-demand.

BA2022-037: 149 Exchange Avenue – Count 8.29(A)3 for the shed – Variance Granted and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks and 8.29(A)2 for the camper – Variance Denied.

ZBA2022-061: 1019 Hanover Street – Variance granted.

ZBA2022-062: 154 Fairmount Avenue – Variance granted.

ZBA2022-058: 45 West Haven Road – Variance granted.

ZBA2022-063: 15 Cohas Avenue – Tabled.

ZBA2022-064: 1022 Belmont Street – Variance granted.

ZBA2022-065: 499 Cilley Road – Variance granted.

ZBA2022-066: 2880 Brown Avenue – 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks variance granted and 10.08(C) Driveway Width variance denied – Driveway width will be 24'.

ZBA2022-068: 327-329 Concord Street – Variance granted.

ZBA2022-070: 31-37 Elm Street – Variance granted.

ZBA2022-071: 1500 South Willow Street – Variance granted.

ZBA2022-073: 1824 Front Street – Variance granted.

ZBA2022-074: 28 Trolley Street – Variance granted.

ZBA2022-076: 96 Pinard Street – Tabled.

ZBA2022-075: 70 Dickey Street – Variance granted.

ZBA2022-072: 2024 Candia Road – Request withdrawn by applicant.

ZBA2022-021: 68-70 Russell Street – This application was not heard. A subsequent application to create a dwelling unit in the carriage house was denied in the past and the Board determined that there was no material difference from the original request to consider this application.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m. The following items are on the agenda and you can find project applications here. This meeting will be streamed live on Channel 22.

LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING

As discussed at the last meeting, the following case will be heard as part of a limited public hearing. This case was held open pending a variance request that was granted by the Zoning Board. For a little background, once a case is closed by the Planning Board, new information cannot be presented for consideration by the Board. The Board found it wise to leave this case open just in case they had to address anything arising from the variance hearing.

CU2022-017: 2880 Brown Avenue, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 8

Applicant seeks a conditional use permit application to construct an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in the basement of an existing single-family dwelling that is currently under construction.

BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases were heard on at the June 2 meeting and will be reviewed and decided during this business meeting. If you missed the initial hearing, it is available on-demand.

CU2022-015, SP2022-010: 90 Union Street, R-3 Zoning District, Ward 9

An application for a conditional use permit and related site plan application for a reduction in parking from five (5) required spaces to four (4) provided spaces associated with an 850 SF takeout restaurant with a 936 SF residential dwelling unit on the second floor.

PDSP2022-002: Properties located between Smyth Road and Radburn Street, R-1A Zoning District, Ward 2

A site plan and planned development application to construct three apartment buildings with a total of 305 dwelling units, a parking lot with approximately 610 parking spaces, a clubhouse, an extension of Radburn Street, and associated site improvements.

PDSP2022-004: 1500 South Willow Street, B-2 Zoning District, Ward 8

A site plan and planned development application to construct a restaurant of approximately 7,662 SF on the same lot as an anchor tenant in the Mall of New Hampshire.

An application for a conditional use permit application to construct an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in the basement of an existing single-family dwelling.