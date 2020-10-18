On reinventing Nashua ArtWeek 2020: Be inspired, support the arts, and make the world more creative and beautiful

O P I N I O N

City Arts Nashua is thrilled to be able to present two of our signature events, ArtWalk and the Meri Goyette Art Awards, as the bookends to the newly reinvisioned ArtWeek Nashua 2020, in this most unusual and challenging year. 2020 has forced all of us to think creatively about how we operate, how we connect with each other, and how we continue to serve our community.

City Arts Nashua is determined to continue its mission of supporting, strengthening, and promoting the arts in the Nashua area. With the Herculean efforts of our dedicated all-volunteer board and committee, our amazing and loyal volunteers, and the tremendous leadership of Project Managers Wendy Colby-Fisher and Rebecca Frederickson, we have re-formatted to virtual events. Even though we could not safely gather in person as we have in the past, we hope the new virtual format will help our artists and performers find deeper connection and new audiences.

We are indebted to Access Nashua community television for helping us make our vision a reality. I could not imagine a better partner for our presentation of ArtWeek Nashua 2020. As always, we would like to thank all of our participating artists and performers, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts for their long-term support and leadership, the Nashua Arts Commission for their continued generosity, all of our sponsors and supporters, the mayor of Nashua, Jim Donchess, for presenting our awards, our talented webmaster and technology guru Lawrence D’Addario, and our friend Mike Morin for being such a fantastic host of our arts awards presentation. We thank and honor our mentor Meri Goyette in all that we do. And we thank Nashua, which is truly such a collaborative and fantastic place. So often in Nashua, when we ask for help, we receive an abundance of it. It is truly heart-warming to see, especially in this year that has felt so scattered, fractured, and isolating for so many.

Finally, if you are so inclined, we would greatly appreciate any support for the artists and performers in the Nashua community. This has been a hard year for everyone, in various ways. The arts community in particular has felt the economic consequences of this year. We are shining a spotlight on the amazing individuals, businesses, non-profits and groups that make up the fabric of our arts community and creative economy. Our hope is that our planned programming inspires someone to purchase art, to donate, to volunteer, to get involved with an organization or a project, or to do something to make the world around them more creative, more welcoming, or more beautiful.

Thank you all and tune in on Nashua Community Access TV and City Arts Nashua’s YouTube channel, on our website cityartsnashua.org, as well as our social media channels to enjoy ArtWeek 2020 Oct 17-25!

Lisa Bissonnette is president of City Arts Nashua.