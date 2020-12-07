On Pearl Harbor Day: Heartwarming story of two WW II buddies reunited after 75 years thanks to Honor Flight

After nearly 75 years, the only two remaining World War II Heroes that served in the 96th Infantry “Deadeyes” Division were reunited in Manchester by-the-Sea, Mass.

It’s a heartwarming story that did not end as the two had planned.

Harold Stryker of Victor, NY, learned that his comrade, Vincent Terrill of Manchester, MA, was still alive through Honor Flight. They were reunited in Manchester, MA, through efforts of Honor Flight New England and Honor Flight Rochester; they met on January 3, 2020. Watch their meeting, hear their stories and see what happens after they reunite.

You can watch Monday, December 7th (Pearl Harbor Day) on Discovery Networks’ American Heroes Channel at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, or view the program below (also available via some streaming services): Running time: 43 minutes.

Video provided by Honor Flight New England.