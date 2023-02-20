On 3rd Anniversary of the Chandler Innarelli homicide police continue to seek tips

MANCHESTER, NH – February 19, 2023, marked the third anniversary of the murder of Chandler Innarelli.

On February 19, 2020, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Manchester Police Department received 911 calls to respond to an incident in the area of Union Street between Bell and Grove streets. Officers responded to the area and discovered Chandler Innarelli suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A subsequent autopsy performed by the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Innarelli’s cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of his death was homicide.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and the Manchester Police Department have been actively investigating this incident. Detectives have followed up on numerous tips related to this incident over the last three years; however, they believe others in the community know pertinent information relevant to this investigation and are asking them to come forward.

The NH AG’s Office and the Manchester Police are hopeful that, with time, other witnesses may be comfortable with coming forward with information related to this homicide.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation should call the Manchester Police Department, Detective Sergeant Ryan Brandreth at 603-792-5455, Detective Justin Mangum at 603-792-5513, or anonymously through the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

On Feb. 25 the Chandlers Angels Initiative is sponsoring the annual Manchester Basketball Association Teen Open Gym night from 2-5 p.m. at the gym at 3 Sundial Ave, Manchester. All are welcome to come and play, no registration necessary.