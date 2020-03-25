Office fire does $80K in damage at Puritan Backroom

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire inside an office at Puritan Backroom Restaurant early Wednesday resulted in about $80,000 in damage, according to fire officials.

Crews were dispatched to the popular area restaurant located at 245 Hooksett Road just after 7 a.m. for a report of smoke in the building.

A full Box assignment consisting of four engines, two ladders, one rescue company and the District Chief were assigned to this fire.

5 arrived and found a smoke condition in an office area on the first floor. They called for a full first alarm assignment. The fire was in an interior partition wall and had traveled to the roof level. The fire was extinguished and fire units checked for fire extension, finding no further extension of fire into the rest of the restaurant. The incident was placed under control at 7:45 a.m. The Manchester Health Department came to the scene and assisted companies. Engine 5 cleared the scene at 8:49 am.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. District Chief David Patten reports the estimated damage at $80,000.

A call to the restaurant at 9 a.m. went unanswered. The Puritan has been providing take-out only food orders during the COVID-19 emergency. We’ll update the story when we know more about the status of their current operations.