Offense scuffles to open final home stand

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, scuffled offensively in a 3-2 loss to the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Somerset (38-26, 80-52) scored all three of its runs in the third inning in unearned fashion off starting right-hander CJ Van Eyk (0-1). A dropped popup put two Somerset runners on base with nobody out. T.J. Rumfield brought home the game’s first run with an RBI groundout to first base before Elijah Dunham plated home a pair with a single into right field.

The 24-year-old Van Eyk threw three innings and gave up three unearned runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts, receiving the loss. The former top 10 Blue Jays prospect has a 2.70 ERA through 10 innings pitched at Double-A this season.

Andres Sosa answered and launched his first Double-A homer in the bottom of the third with a solo shot into the Samuel Adams Brewhouse. It’s Sosa’s first homer since May 27 while he was still at High-A Vancouver.

New Hampshire (26-35, 61-68) threatened in the eighth after Trevor Schwecke scored on a wild pitch but Riley Tirotta struck out looking with the tying run at third.

In the ninth, Michael Turconi represented the tying run after drawing a walk and stealing second but Alan Roden struck out swinging to end the game. Roden did collect two of the three New Hampshire hits on the night.

The Fisher Cats stranded eight on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Alejandro Melean struck out three in three scoreless innings between the fourth and sixth innings, right-hander Adrian Hernandez punched out a pair in two scoreless frames and righty Joe Jones pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

The final home stand of the regular season for the Fisher Cats continues tomorrow night against the Somerset Patriots at 6:35 pm. Blue Jays No. 14 prospect RHP Chad Dallas (7-3, 4.19 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Blane Abeyta (8-7, 5.58 ERA) for Somerset.