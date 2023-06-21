Off-duty firefighters among those who pulled woman from I-93 wreckage just before car burst into flames

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman was rescued from the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening on I-93 by motorists who witnessed the crash.

According to NH State Police, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at approximately 6:20 p.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received numerous calls of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93, Northbound, at mile marker 17, in the City of Manchester. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks were dispatched.

Upon arrival Troopers observed a single-vehicle crash, fully engulfed in fire, in the median of the Interstate. Troopers also observed that numerous good Samaritans pulled over to offer assistance, to include two off-duty firefighters. The firefighters, assisted by civilians who had stopped, had extricated the operator, the only occupant from the vehicle before the passenger compartment caught fire.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Natasha Maunsell, 38, of Manchester who was driving a 2021 Audi Q5.

The Audi left the interstate and collided with a tree in the median. The impact was so severe that the vehicle’s engine was thrown from the vehicle and came to rest approximately 30 feet from the vehicle. The vehicle then caught fire.

Ms. Maunsell was transported by ambulance to the Elliott Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor however, all aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Madelynn Davis at (603) 271-3636 or Madelyn.M.Davis@dos.nh.gov.

The New Hampshire State Police was assisted at the scene by the Manchester and Londonderry Fire Departments.