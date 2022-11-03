October indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A former New York City man is facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted after being indicted on a charge of being a drug enterprise leader.

Clarence Collins, 58, now detained in the Valley Street jail, was indicted by an October grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District. According to the drug enterprise leader indictment, Collins conspired between April 22, 2022, and July 13, 2022, with Rachael Mount and/or a confidential informant with the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force and/or an undercover officer and/or others to sell and/or transport methamphetamine in New Hampshire.

He also was indicted on two counts of sale of methamphetamine, subsequent offense, after being convicted of drug offenses in New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania; sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense, of five grams or more of fentanyl; and four counts of possession with the intent to distribute, subsequent offense, five grams or more of crack cocaine, five ounces or more of methamphetamine, five grams or more of fentanyl, and a half ounce or more of cocaine.

Also named among the 222 indictments issued for October were:

Brent Prescott, 64, of 889 Concord Stage Road, Weare, falsifying physical evidence. On June 10, 2022, Prescott is accused of ordering a minor child to hide some controlled drugs because he believed an investigation was pending or about to begin.

Ahmed Abukar, 26, of 110 Beech St., criminal restraint, kidnapping and two counts of simple assault. On May 24, 2022, Abukar is accused of using deception to get an 11-year-old girl to go with him to the Dollar Deluxe where he blocked her exit from the store. The kidnapping indictment accuses him of falsely telling the child he knew her father so as to lure her into the store and hide her from her parents. According to the simple assault indictments, Abukar touched the child on her buttocks and grabbed an officer’s hand and headbutted him in the shoulder.

Edwin Almonte, 27, of 635 Chestnut St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On June 22, 2022, Almonte is accused of driving a 2016 BMW the wrong way against traffic at high speeds, running red lights and almost colliding with traffic.

Joshua Bowden, 27, of 57 Dan Kelly Drive, Alton Bay, first-degree assault and kidnapping. On Feb. 1, 2022 in Manchester, he is accused of causing bodily injury to J.H. when, acting in concert with Elias Dawley, he confined J.H. in the front passenger seat of his vehicle with the purpose to terrorize J.H who was able to escape by exiting the motor vehicle while it was in motion. Bowden is also accused of causing J.H. to suffer bodily injury when he struck J.H. with the motor vehicle.

Cameron N. Brissette, 24, of 2536 Second NH Tpk., Deering, reckless conduct, deadly weapon, two counts, and criminal mischief. On May 12, 2022, in Deering, Brissette is accused of driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee recklessly and speeding into the driveway of 221 Longwoods Road without due regard of a 3-year-old standing in the driveway. The criminal mischief charges accuse him of striking a service dog with a motor vehicle, killing it. The dog was valued at more than $1,500 and belonged to K.P.

Luis Burley, 37, of 644 Ferguson Drive, Orlando, Fla., attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault and indecent exposure/lewdness. On March 21, 2022, in Manchester, Burley is accused of placing his hands into the underwear on the vagina of a 15-year-old girl in an attempt to sexually assault her. He also is accused of exposing his genitals to the teen.

Robin Campbell, 53, of 452 Pine St., Apt. 108, two counts of first-degree assault. On July 27, 2022, Campbell in accused of stabbing M.P. in the armpit and shoulder with a knife.

John Cappello, 55, of 4 Auburn St., Woburn, Mass., domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 9, 2022, Cappello is accused of thrusting a knife at his 38-year-old niece with the tip of the knife striking her in the stomach but not breaking the skin. The criminal threatening charge alleges he brandished a large knife and made stabbing motions toward his niece.

Florin Castor, 22, of 185 Liberty Hill Road, Bedford, ten counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. The indictments allege that on Aug. 24, 2022, he possessed videos of children involved in sex acts including one where a woman performs cunnilingus on an infant and another of a dog stimulating or actually performing penetration on a girl with pigtails, among others.

Krystal Clinton, 37, of 114B Hovey Road, Londonderry, reckless conduct. On March 29, 2022, on Route 114 in Bedford, Clinton is accused of driving in an erratic manner, speeding up, slowing down, swerving into oncoming traffic and crossing into oncoming traffic causing a collision with another vehicle.

Antonio Clough, 39, of 477 Dubuque St., handguns, armed career criminal; armed career criminal; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts. On Aug, 17, 2022, Clough is accused of possessing a semi-automatic rifle and pistol after being convicted of three felonies. On Feb. 24, 2022, he is accused of being in possession of a 9mm Bersa pistol.

Luis Concepcion, 51, of 657 Chestnut St., Apt. 3, robbery. On Sept. 12, 2022, Concepcion is accused of holding an object against the left side of J.O.’s head and yelling, “I have a gun, give me all the money.”

Jake P. Demeritt, 36, of 156 Suncook Valley Hwy., Epsom, receiving stolen property. On May 23, 2022 in Manchester, Demeritt is accused of retaining a 1999 Subaru Legacy worth more than $1,500 after knowing or believing it had probably been stolen.

Ryan Freeman, 32, of 43 Walnut St., Apt. 18, second-degree assault, four counts of reckless conduct and one charge of conduct after an accident. On July 2, 2022, Freeman is accused of recklessly causing injury to a Manchester police officer when he drove his vehicle into the driver’s side of the Manchester Police Department’s prisoner transport wagon causing injury to the officer’s leg. He is also accused of driving against traffic and attempting to hit another officer’s cruiser; driving his vehicle head-on at the police wagon occupied by two officers; driving his vehicle at night at a high rate of speed without headlights activated, and driving the wrong way on Pine Street at night without his headlights activated.

Catherine Gagne, 48, of 199 Manchester St., burglary, and five counts of theft by unauthorized taking. On June 21, 2022, Gagne is accused of burglarizing 69 Prospect St. and being in possession of R.G.’s MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro; iPad Ari, Playstation 4, Liv Road Bicycle, miscellaneous jewelry and a Patagonia jacket, items worth more than $6,000. The theft by unauthorized taking charges accuse her of using someone else’s credit cards to obtain items at Market Basket and Vaporamas, while previously being convicted twice of theft charges.

Michael Grover, 33, of 138 East Milan Road, Berlin, handguns, armed career criminal; felonious use of a firearm; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and two counts possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, fentanyl and crack cocaine. On July 19, 2022, in Manchester, Grover is accused of being in possession of a Ruger model Security 9 caliber 9mm pistol, after being convicted of three felonies.

Christopher E. Hayward, 43, of 260 Center Hill Road, Epsom, reckless conduct, deadly weapon, and reckless conduct. On July 28, 2022 in Bedford, Hayward is accused of striking a Bedford police officer with his vehicle while fleeing a motor vehicle stop. He also is accused of driving a 2013 Chevy Tahoe in a manner endangering the lives and safety of the public when he ran multiple red lights, crossed over solid yellow and fog lines and traveled at a high rate of speed.

David Hiltz, 48, of 22 Ashlar Drive, Goffstown, arson. On June 14, 2022, Hiltz is accused of using a lighter to burn a flag on the side of Putnam’s Waterview Restaurant, 40 Main St.

Farah Ibrahim, 27, of 199 Manchester St., felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of receiving stolen property, felonious use of a firearm and possession of fentanyl. On July 24, 2022, Ibrahim is accused of having a stolen M&P .40 caliber pistol in his possession while also being in possession of controlled drugs. Ibrahim is also accused of being in possession of eight credit cards, each valued at $250, the property of M.L., B.P. and M.J.

Roland G. Jacques, 54, of 22 Northgate Drive, Bedford, aggravated DWI. On June 30, 2022, Jacques is accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and causing a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury to himself or another.

Bethany Y. Klein, 40, of 74 Quincy Dive, Bedford, DUI aggravated. On July 15, 2022 in Bedford, Klein operated a motorcycle on Douglas Street while under the influence of an intoxicating liquor or drug, and caused a motor vehicle collision with her receiving serious bodily injuries.

Gregg Malisos, 49, of 440 Kelley St., reckless conduct and receiving stolen property. On July 24, 2022, Malisos is accused a driving a motor vehicle the wrong way on Chestnut Street while fleeing police and receiving a stolen black 2018 Yamaha moped.

Emmanuel Matthews, 29, homeless, possession of buprenorphine, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening. On Aug. 16, 2022, Matthews is accused of telling E.H. and C.S. to “get away from me or I’m gonna cut you” while brandishing a box cutter.

Muhsin Mohamed, 19, of 77 School St., Apt. 1, receiving stolen property. On April 25, 2022, Mohamed is accused of being in possession of a stolen white 2020 Ford Econoline E350 van with Florida plates.

Edgardo Pacheco, 35, of 364 Second St., #1, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and arson. On Aug. 8, 2022, Pacheco is accused of setting fire to his apartment. The other charges relate to a June 21, 2022 incident in which Pacheco is accused of threatening R.M. by swinging a machete at him.

Robert Philbrick, 23, of 435 Hanover St., attempted first-degree assault, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening. On Aug. 14, 2022, Philbrick is accused of lunging and slashing his knife at W.W. and A.F.

Abdi Rasulo, 24, of 497 Maple St., Apt. 1, falsifying physical evidence. On Aug. 1, 2022, Rasulo is accused of removing a license plate from a vehicle involved in a shooting.

Jeffrey Renaud, 54, currently in the Grafton County House of Correction in North Haverhill, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, subsequent offense, and one count of sale of cocaine, subsequent offense. On May 10, 2022 and again on June 22, 2022, in Manchester, Renaud is accused of selling methamphetamine, when he had eight previous drug convictions dating back to 2005.

Sera N. Rerrie, 19, of 15 Wheelock St., theft by unauthorized taking. On March 5, 2022, Rerrie is accused of withdrawing $9,200 from her Citizens Bank account knowing the funds credited to her account were from a fraudulent altered check.

William Santana, 36, of 19 Forest Road, Hudson, two counts of second-degree assault. On Feb. 1, 2022, Santana is accused of causing bodily injury to a 2-year-old when he grabbed the child by his arms and held him up in the air and grabbed him by the neck, causing bruising both times.

John Santana-Cedeno, 21, of 141 Laurel St., Apt. 1, second-degree assault. On July 24, 2022, he is accused of recklessly causing bodily injury to C.M. when he threw her from a moving vehicle.

Wayne Saykaly II, 41, 93 Youville St., eight counts of identity fraud. Saykaly is accused of posing as E.C. of Bedford by using E.C.’s name, address, date of birth, and Social Security number to obtain credit cards from Empower Banking, SoFi Money and Wicket; a credit/debit card from Current Credit, and a debit card from Venmo. Additionally, he is accused of using a TD Bank debit card belonging to A.C. at St. Mary’s Bank to obtain confidential information about AC without her consent; and using A.C.’s TD Bank debit card two more times at St. Mary’s Bank.

Matthew Siwik, 40, of 8 Clinton St., two counts of theft by unauthorized taking. On May 24, 2021 at New Boston, Siwik is accused of taking two Apple iPhone XR s belonging to P.S.

Michael Stevens, 45, 199 Manchester St., two counts of theft by deception; two counts of receiving stolen property; two counts theft by unauthorization; three counts of burglary. On June 22, 2022, Stevens is accused of giving the impression he had authorization to pay for about $95 in goods at Market Basket with a Southwest Chase Card belonging to R.G’s wife, knowing it had been stolen or believing it has been stolen. On June 28, 2022, he is accused of conspiring to commit burglary with Catherine Gagne with Gagne casing property at 76 Nelson St. That same day, he is accused of being in possession of a Ruger LCP firearm belonging to J.S. and have more than $1,500 in property belonging to J.H. On July 29, 2022, he is accused of burglarizing 489 River Road and conspiring with Gagne to commit a burglary with Gagne acting as the lookout.

Dana Tassie, 34, of 30 Chestnut St., #22, five counts of possessing controlled drugs, fentanyl, Adderall, clonazepam, alprazolam, and methamphetamine. Tassie is also charged with possession of more than five grams of fentanyl with the intent to sell it.