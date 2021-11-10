October grand jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A mother and her boyfriend were indicted on assault charges after her toddler son ingested methadone and went into cardiac arrest, while another man is facing an assault charge for giving a 3-year-old a marijuana-laced brownie causing the child to suffer respiratory failure.

Those were among the 264 indictments handed up this month by a grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

Brianna Lavoie, 24, and Derick Richards-Lewis, 34, both of 394 Second St., Apt. 209, were both indicted on first- and second-degree assault charges. On July 26, 2021, Lavoie and Richards-Lewis are accused of allowing her then 18-month-old son access to a cup of methadone in their home. The child ingested it and lost consciousness. They are accused of not taking the child to the hospital and not telling their neighbors what happened to him when they picked him up and took him to Ikea in Stoughton, Mass., to give Lavoie and Richards-Lewis a break. While driving back, the neighbors became concerned when the child’s breathing slowed and his lips went pale. They took him to the nearest hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, Mass.

They told police when they arrived at the hospital, they thought the child was dead, that his eyes were wide open and he was limp. He was blue and she ran into the hospital screaming for help. The child was intubated and then med-flighted to Boston.

Police later obtained the child’s medical records which indicated when he was admitted he was in cardiac arrest, resulting in his immediate intubation. He tested positive for methadone. He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Boston Children’s Hospital for 1-½ weeks and later was transferred to a rehabilitation hospital to learn how to walk again.

Damon Martineau, 35, of 731 Beech St., Apt. 2, was indicted on first-degree assault for causing injury to a 3-year-old by giving the child a brownie laced with marijuana. According to the indictment, after eating the brownie on Aug. 12, 2021, the child suffered respiratory failure, second to toxic encephalopathy (brain dysfunction caused by toxic exposure).

Others indicted were:

Kenneth Blankenship, 39, of 66 Orange St., conduct after an accident, criminal threatening, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of reckless conduct. On March 30, 2021, he is alleged to have fled an accident that injured Robert Jones. He also is accused of jabbing a 7 to 8-inch knife at Jones while threatening to kill him; using his vehicle to sideswipe Jones’ vehicle; using his vehicle to strike the driver’s side door of a vehicle Jones was driving, pushing it into a light post causing a laceration to the top of Jones’ head.

Julian Bush, 34, of 80 Lowell St., felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On May 31, 2021, Bush is accused of having a folding knife clipped to his right pocket.

Ryan Call, 35, of 167 Union St., armed career criminal, first-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. According to the armed career criminal indictment, on July 6, 2021, Call possessed a firearm when he had three or more felony convictions in New Hampshire under robbery and drug control laws. On that same day, Call is accused of striking “T.F.” three or more times in the head with a firearm and then hiding the gun.

Justin Cole, 32, of 555 Calef Road, Apt. 27, four counts of possessing on May 13, 2021, an infernal machine. All of the devices were Molotov cocktails, one with the words “Boom Bitch” written on the bottom, according to the indictments.

Nicole Condo, 25, of 80 Prospect St., criminal threatening. On April 22, 2021, Condo is accused of refusing police orders to put down a knife. Instead, they walked toward Officer John Whiteman while holding the knife.

Paul Cram, 52, of 592 Pine St., Apt. 3, receiving stolen property. On June 14, 2021, Cram was in possession of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, the property of the New Hampshire State Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, according to the indictment.

Jackson Doty, 31, of 4 Ferryalls Court, Apt. 5, Nashua, three counts of insurance fraud. On Dec. 25, 2020, in Manchester, Doty is accused of filing a claim with Esurance saying he was in an accident at 5:04 a.m. that morning which was not the case. On Dec. 28, 2020, he is accused of making a statement in reference to a police report to confirm the date and time of the accident although the police report incorrectly reported the time of the accident. And, on Jan. 5, 2021, Doty is accused of telling an Esurance investigator that he left his friend’s house around 5 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2020, and was in an accident 15 minutes later which was not the case.

Matthew Fauvel, 26, 42 Cedar Drive, Pelham, first- and second-degree assault. On April 4, 2021, in Manchester, Fauvel allegedly stabbed “D.F.” in the abdomen.

Gilberto Flores, 47, of 99 Hudson St., aggravated felonious sexual assault and attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Oct. 23, 2020, Flores is accused of inserting his penis into the genital opening of “S.C.” at a time when she was intoxicated and sleeping and unable to resist. He also is accused of touching his penis to her mouth and rubbing her back with his penis while she was intoxicated and asleep.

Scott Frost, 20, of 43 Ahern St., falsifying physical evidence. On July 20, 2020, Frost is accused of tossing a firearm out a vehicle window as he was being pursued by Manchester police.

Matthew Gagne, 20, homeless, falsifying physical evidence. On July 21, 2021, he is accused of removing a firearm from 91 West St. as an investigation was underway.

Jeremy Gelinas, 42, of 319 Sewall St., Apt. 2, two counts of forgery. He is accused of forging checks in the name of “Father E.M.”, one for $580 and the other for $880.

Christopher Mathieson, 35, of 233 Prospect St., Apt. 13, placement of simulated explosives. On April 12, 2021, Mathieson placed an item that looked like a bomb near the steps of Manchester Central High School, according to the indictment.

Andrew Mendoza, 24, of 23 South Ridge Drive, 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. The indictments accuse Mendoza of possessing on Aug. 6, 2021, videos of children as young as 3 years old engaging in explicit sexual acts including one where a 3 to 4-year-old girl is engaging in sexual activity with two men and another where a 2 to 3-year-old girl is engaging in oral sex with a woman.

Brendon Middleton, 25, of 286 Concord St., theft by unauthorized taking and receiving stolen property. On Jan. 20, 2021, Middleton is accused of taking a Honda CRV belonging to “J.H.J.” when it was parked with the keys in the ignition.

Isaiah Nabors, 18, of 554 Shasta St., c/o Tracy Tyler, reckless conduct. Nabors is accused of firing a handgun inside 91 West St. endangering residents in the apartment house.

Logan Nadeau, 27, of 491 Old Shaker Road, criminal mischief. On Jan. 30, 2021, at the Marriott Residence Inn in Manchester Nadeau is accused of breaking a glass picture frame and causing damages in excess of $1,500 to Room 410.

Christopher Nickerson, 42, of 320 Dubuque St., five counts of second-degree assault. According to the indictments, between Jan. 1, 2021, and April 29, 2021, Nickerson abused a 12-year-old boy, choking him, hitting him in the chest with his hand, pushing him into a door, causing a cut to his leg, and pushing him into a wall, bruising his back.

James Odam, 44, of 685 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY, criminal threatening, attempted first-degree assault, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a firearm. On Aug. 17, 2021, Odam is accused of showing “C.E.” a firearm, placing him in fear, and firing a handgun at “C.E.”

Justin Oliver, 38, of 17 Orchard Ave., armed career criminal. On Aug. 2, 2021, Oliver possessed a firearm when he previously was convicted of three or more felonies under burglary or controlled drug laws, according to the indictment.

Keith Polar, 37, of 209 Wilson St., Apt. 2, second-degree assault. On May 29, 2021, Polar is accused of striking his 3-year-old daughter in the chest causing her to sustain red welts.

Annmarie Richard, 55, 199 Manchester St., the FIT homeless shelter, criminal threatening. On July 11, 202, Richard is accused of wielding a knife at “S.N.”

Daniel Richter, 37, of 88 Cochran Hill Road, Apt. 3, New Boston, aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Aug. 7, 2021, he is accused of overcoming “S.S.” through actual application of physical force when he put his hand on her head and forced his penis into her mouth.

Trisha Roberts, 38, of 55 Log St., domestic violence, second-degree assault and reckless conduct. On Aug. 10, 2021, Roberts is accused of hitting “D.L.” an intimate partner, in the face with a ceramic wax candle holder causing “D.L.” to sustain lacerations.

Justyn Shaw, 34, of 23 Clifford Ave., robbery, attempted robbery and criminal threatening. On Sept. 8, 2021, Shaw is accused of robbing Brother’s Express and telling the clerks to “Empty what’s in the register. I have a gun.” According to the indictment, Shaw appeared to have a gun on his hip. On Sept. 9, 2021, he attempted to rob Unique Brow, telling an employee to “Give me all the money. I have a gun,” according to the indictments.

Yoesmith Sosa Perez, 21, of 5 Roycraft Road, attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault. On Aug. 10, 2021, Sosa Perez is accused of shooting “R.S.” three times.

Elizabeth Vachereau, 43, of 3025 Brown Ave., theft by unauthorized taking. On May 20, 2021, Vachereau is accused of stealing a white GMC Terrain vehicle, the property of “N.S.”

Ryan Woods, 32, 82 N. Spring St., Floor 2, Concord, robbery and second-degree assault. On March 8, 2021, Woods struck “D.M.” with a metal pipe causing injury and robbed him of his bag.

Renee Wright, 34, of the FIT homeless shelter, 199 Manchester St., three counts of burglary and once charge of theft by unauthorized taking. Wright is accused of burglarizing 261 Pine St. on July 15, 2021and taking a firearm; burglarizing 138A Middle St. on Sept. 4, 2021, and burglarizing 2 Dutton St. on Aug. 27, 2021.

What is a Grand Jury Indictment?

According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. The Grand Jury does not decide if a person is guilty or innocent. Grand Jury indictments are public records that are released to the media monthly by the state.