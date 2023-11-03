October Grand Jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

This information is released monthly by the court to the media and is part of the public record. What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man is facing a negligent homicide charge in connection with the death of a 2-year-old from acute fentanyl intoxication.

Idris Terrell, 36, last known address of 77 Maple St., #2, previously was indicted for manslaughter and reckless conduct in connection with the death of Ezekiel Cassy who died Oct. 14, 2022, after ingesting fentanyl.

Last March, Ezekiel’s father, Claudy Cassy, 35, then of 77 Maple St., Apt. 2, was indicted on manslaughter and drug possession offenses.

Terrell is charged with acting in concert with Claudy Cassy, and recklessly causing Ezekiel’s death by exposing him to the deadly drug.

James Aubuchont, 52, of 557 Pine St., #6, was indicted on 42 charges in connection with the sexual assault of two children and the possession, distribution and manufacturing of child sexual abuse images.

According to the indictments, Aubuchont sexually abused two children, one from Feb. 1, 1998 to Jan. 31, 1999 and the other from June 16, 2018, to June 6, 2023. Both were under the age of 13 when the alleged abuse began.

He was indicted on five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, three alleging a pattern of sexual abuse; 25 counts of possession child sexual abuse images; one charge each of manufacturing child sexual abuse images, endangering the welfare of a minor, and distribution of child sexual abuse images; two counts of falsifying physical evidence; and seven counts of witness tampering.

The falsifying physical evidence charges alleged he removed his cell phone from his residence to thwart a police investigation. The child sexual abuse images, which were implicit and involved pre-pubescent children with adults in sexual acts, were found on Auburchont’s cell phone, according to the indictments.

The witness tampering charges accuse him of asking one alleged victim to drop the charges and telling other people to stop talking to police. “You don’t talk to cops. You never talk to cops. You never talk to a cop. End of story. About anything,” he allegedly told one witness.

In a phone conversation with another person, he asked her to go to his camp and remove his “fishing rods” and “flies.” R.A. did go to the camp to remove the items, which police said were actually firearms. Aubuchont was barred from possessing them because he is a convicted felon.

The Hillsborough County Superior Court North grand jury handed up 290 indictments in October. Among those indicted were:

Joseph Baio, 33, of 334 Auburn St., #2, trafficking, victim under age 18; falsifying physical evidence, and 14 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images.

On July 6, 2023, Baio is accused of making a girl under the age of 18 available, for the purpose of engaging in a commercial sex act or sexually explicit performance, to Tbur Shu, a Facebook user, stating, “come visit and you can see her. Do anything you want.”

The falsifying physical evidence indictment accuses him of deleting his Facebook profile for the purpose of making his Facebook messages unavailable during a law enforcement investigation.

Nicholas Acevedo, 33, of 199 Manchester St., robbery. On Aug. 4, 2023, Acevedo is accused of hitting AH with a bottle while robbing AH.

Geraldo Arroyo-Oquendo, 50, of 7 Vine St., Nashua, one count of first-degree assault and two charges of second-degree assault. On April 16, 2023 in Manchester, Arroyo-Oquendo is accused of striking C.G. numerous times in the head and kneeing C.G. when C.G. was on the ground causing a fractured eye socket.

Lavaughn Barnett, 19, of 196 Belmont St., kidnapping. On Aug. 8, 2023, Barnett is accused of locking J.P., a former intimate partner, in his bedroom and assaulting her because he was substantially motivated by animus and hostility towards J.P.’s sexual orientation.

Thomas Beals, 43, l/k/a 305 East High St., Unit 1, aggravated felonious sexual assault. Between Sept. 21, 2015 and Sept. 21, 2016, Beals is accused of intentionally touching the genitalia of A.F., who was between the ages of 4 and 5.

William Bergeron, 33, of 357 Wilson St., second-degree assault. On Aug. 11, 2023, Bergeron is accused of punching A.G., a 12-year-old, causing wounds.

Crystal Carter, 34, of 9 Ash St., robbery, two counts of first-degree assault and five counts of second-degree assault. On May 18, 2023, Carter repeatedly kicked H.R., while two others held him, and then stole his belongings. She is accused of repeatedly kicking H.R. in the head while wearing shoes.

James Chestnut, 28, of 190 Manchester St., Lot 27, Concord, two counts of insurance fraud. On Oct. 28, 2022 in Manchester, Chestnut is accused of committing fraud when he filed a claim with Progressive Northern Insurance Co. for more than $1,500 to cover damage his 2015 GMC Terrain sustained in an accident. According to the indictment, the accident actually took place on Oct. 18, 2022, prior to Chestnut purchasing an insurance policy. The second insurance fraud indictment alleges that on Nov. 14, 2022, Chestnut knowingly deceived Progressive Northern when he denied he had filed another claim for the same damage with Liberty Mutual when he had filed the claim.

Joseph Cormier, 69, of 127 Thayer Road, Rindge, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On June 4, 2023 in Bedford, Cormier is accused of placing A.H. in danger of serious bodily injury when he backed up a Ford Edge SUV and nearly struck A.H. who was trying to enter the vehicle to retrieve her child.

Jason Dion, 19, of 11 Bancroft Circle, Mont Vernon, burglary and criminal mischief. On July 21, 2023, Dion allegedly burglarized his parents’ home at 11 Bancroft Circle and caused more than $1,500 in damage.

Abou Dimande, 18, of 135 Orange St., #1, conspiracy to commit criminal threatening, criminal threatening and criminal threatening with a firearm. On July 25, 2023, Dimande is accused of agreeing with others to discharge a firearm at 19 Ahern St. Neighbors reported hearing several shots fired and although bullet holes were found in an upstairs bedroom, no one was injured.

Richard.Jose Feliciano, 34, of 399 Maple St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and witness tampering. On July 28, 2023, Feliciano is accused of telling M.V., while searching her residence, that “If I find him, I will kill him and you.” The witness tampering charge alleges that Feliciano called M.V. from the Valley Street jail and said he was being released and he was going to kill her if she left the state.

Christopher Foley, 41, of 155 Huse Road, two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sex images. On Nov. 7, 2022, Foley is accused of sending two photographs of T.F. engaged in a sexual act to her attorney and to his attorney, both without her consent.

Shawn Francis, 41, of 452 Pine St., reckless conduct, stalking and criminal restraint. On Aug. 31, 2023, Francis is accused of operating a motor vehicle erratically around the city, running a stop light and driving the wrong way on a one-way street at a high rate of speed. The stalking charge alleges he followed D.R. around the city, driving aggressively and honking his horn, having been convicted of stalking within the past seven years. The criminal restraint alleges he put S.M. at risk of serious bodily injury by erratically driving and refusing to let S.M. out of the vehicle.

Angelina Gagne, 19, of 464 Auburn St., two counts of felony riot and one charge of second-degree assault. On Sept. 9, 2023, Gagne is accused of being armed with a hatchet and engaging in tumultuous behavior with others. She allegedly swung the hatchet slicing the hand of D.C.

Wayne Haggie, 34, of 144 Winter St., six counts of computer services use prohibited; eight counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern of abuse; felonious sexual assault; two counts of indecent exposure/lewdness; transmitting a lewd image to a child; prostitution; and three counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. The charges involve three children between the ages of 8 and 15 with the incidents spanning five years, from April 10, 2018 to May 1, 2023. According to the indictments, between Dec. 15, 2022 and May 1, 2023, Haggie showed an 8-year-old pornography on a computer and then had the child perform fellatio on him. He also is accused of sending photographs of his penis to other children in an attempt to entice them to engage in sexual penetration.

Haggie also allegedly vaginally and anally raped an 8-year-old girl more than twice over a six-month period. He also is accused of raping another girl, multiple times, beginning when she was 11. The prostitution charge alleges he offered to pay a 15-year-old girl to have anal sex with him. The possession of child sexual abuse images accuses him of having nude photographs of one of the children.