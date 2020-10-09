Oct. 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 97 positive results with 7 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, October 9, 2020, DHHS announced 97 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.9 percent. Today’s results include 77 people who tested positive by PCR test and 20 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 585 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 27 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45 percent being female and 55 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (29), Rockingham (17), Merrimack (14), Belknap (4), Cheshire (4), Grafton (3), Carroll (2), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (11) and Manchester (7). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

One new hospitalized case was identified. There are currently ¬¬13 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Nine of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 8,970 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 748 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 9, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,970 Recovered 7,935 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 450 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 585 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 748 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 13 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 290,038 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,441 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 48,452 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 972 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,050

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,290 754 718 717 736 834 1,063 873 LabCorp 680 903 371 184 1,409 1,160 248 708 Quest Diagnostics 1,561 1,236 2,000 1,673 747 1,902 1,067 1,455 Mako Medical 133 0 0 28 1 6 19 27 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 701 693 190 531 750 1,050 1,259 739 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 450 252 229 298 438 440 247 336 Other Laboratory* 224 211 163 56 167 288 76 169 University of New Hampshire** 4,796 255 2,890 3,793 4,185 1,285 5,751 3,279 Total 9,835 4,304 6,561 7,280 8,433 6,965 9,730 7,587 Antibody Laboratory Tests 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 Daily Average LabCorp 6 5 1 2 6 13 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 24 22 17 16 15 37 25 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 3 0 3 14 10 7 6 Other Laboratory* 2 4 0 5 8 6 4 4 Total 39 34 18 26 43 66 36 37

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.