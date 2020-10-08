Oct. 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 79 new positive results with 17 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, October 8, 2020, DHHS announced 79 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.7 percent. Today’s results include 55 people who tested positive by PCR test and 24 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 531 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (20), Rockingham (19), Merrimack (5), Strafford (3), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (17) and Nashua (13).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified. There are currently ­­14 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Ten of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 8,878 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 747 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 8, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,878 Recovered 7,898 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 449 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 531 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 747 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 14 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 287,628 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,384 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 48,226 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,337 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,850

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 10/8/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Bedford Hills Center 55 15 0 5 Pine Rock Manor 4 1 0 0 Warde Health Center Windham 3 1 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 8 4 0 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/1 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 917 1,290 754 718 717 736 834 852 LabCorp 737 680 903 371 184 1,407 458 677 Quest Diagnostics 1,600 1,561 1,236 2,000 1,673 746 1,829