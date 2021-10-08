Oct. 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 568 positive results with 35 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, October 8, 2021, DHHS announced 568 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, October 7. Today’s results include 334 people who tested positive by PCR test and 234 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 48 new cases from Tuesday, October 5 (23 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 485; and an additional 5 new cases from Wednesday, October 6 (5 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 533. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,019 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and eighty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (106), Merrimack (86), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (63), Strafford (60), Coos (42), Cheshire (39), Sullivan (38), Belknap (36), Grafton (31), and Carroll (28) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (35) and Nashua (26). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-one new cases.

There are currently 130 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 124,208 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 8, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 124,208 Recovered 118,692 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,497 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,019 Current Hospitalizations 130

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.