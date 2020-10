MANCHESTER, NH – The mayor will host a virtual town hall on Thursday, October 8 at 3:30 pm. The town hall will broadcast live on Facebook. You can attend via this link or watch by tuning in to and Manchester Public Television Channel 22.

Mayor Craig will be joined by a representative from the Health Department to discuss the current state of COVID-19 here in Manchester. All questions are welcome. Anyone wishing to submit questions in advance can email them to mayor@manchesternh.gov