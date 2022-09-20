Oct. 6: YWCA NH empowerHER Breakfast to support community programs

MANCHESTER, NH – YWCA New Hampshire’s 2022 empowerHER breakfast will be held Thursday, October 6 at Manchester Country Club.

The annual fundraiser gathers YWCA NH supporters to celebrate the work the organization has done over the last year, previews the year to come, and honors women who exemplify YWCA NH’s mission. The event traditionally commences YWCA NH’s engagement in Domestic Violence Awareness month.

This year’s honorees include Pat Findlen, former YW board chair and long-time supporter; Natalie Barney, coordinator with the GearUP program in the Manchester School District; and the youth participants in YWCA NH’s first session of the “Advocate in Me” program.

Doors open at Manchester Country Club on October 6 at 7:30 a.m. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online. All proceeds benefit YWCA NH’s continued outreach and support to the community including services to expand racial justice programs and financial support to survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their family members when they need it most.

For more event information and to register to support YWCA NH go to www.ywcanh.org/empowerher.