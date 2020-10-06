Oct. 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 53 new positive results with 7 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, DHHS announced 53 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.6 percent. Today’s results include 34 people who tested positive by PCR test and 19 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 500 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are 15 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47 percent being female and 53 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (10), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Strafford (6), Merrimack (3), Belknap (2), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (9) and Manchester (7). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified. There are currently 20 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Twelve of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 8,731 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 743 (9%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 6, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,731 Recovered 7,785 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 446 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 500 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 743 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 20 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 283,471 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,302 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 47,778 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 429 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,825

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/29 9/30 10/1 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 719 869 917 1,289 754 718 717 855 LabCorp 1,122 1,251 735 679 895 369 183 748 Quest Diagnostics 651 2,036 1,600 1,561 1,236 2,000 1,625 1,530 Mako Medical 0 6 10 133 0 0 28 25 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 820 787 852 701 693 190 531 653 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 391 391 313 450 252 228 223 321 Other Laboratory* 209 140 300 224 210 163 44 184 University of New Hampshire** 2,912 4,544 3,803 4,686 221 2,890 3,282 3,191 Total 6,824 10,024 8,530 9,723 4,261 6,558 6,633 7,508 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/29 9/30 10/1 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 Daily Average LabCorp 9 8 6 6 5 1 2 5 Quest Diagnostics 25 19 28 24 22 17 16 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 9 6 7 3 0 3 5 Other Laboratory* 1 12 5 2 4 0 4 4 Total 42 48 45 39 34 18 25 36

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.