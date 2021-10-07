Oct. 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 400 positive results with 35 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, DHHS announced 400 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, October 5. Today’s results include 204 people who tested positive by PCR test and 196 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 7 new cases from Saturday, October 2 (3 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 329; an additional 30 new cases from Sunday, October 3 (17 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 256; and an additional 49 new cases from Monday, October 4 (21 by PCR and 28 by antigen test) for a new total of 410. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,600 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and forty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (84), Merrimack (66), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (60), Strafford (38), Belknap (35), Sullivan (35), Coos (28), Grafton (24), Carroll (19), and Cheshire (17) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (35) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-five new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 132 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 122,934 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 6, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 122,934 Recovered 117,841 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,493 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,600 Current Hospitalizations 132

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Sept. 6, 2021 Female Hillsborough 80+ Week of Feb. 22, 2021 Male Rockingham 80+

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.