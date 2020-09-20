Oct. 6: Aviation Museum to hold volunteer open house

LONDONDERRY, NH — Would you like to be part of a community of people who enjoy airplanes and aviation? Would you like to make a difference, help a good cause and have fun doing it?

Then you’re invited to attend the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s upcoming volunteer open house, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

You’ll meet some current volunteers and learn about the many ways to help the Aviation Museum carry out its mission.

The Aviation Museum, based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring today’s students to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow.

The open house will take place at the museum, which is located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry. Face coverings will be required; the facility is compliant with all local and CDC Covid-19 guidelines.

“As a non-profit, we depend on volunteers to carry out our mission, so everyone has the potential to make a big difference,” said Jeff Rapsis, the Aviation Museum’s executive director.

For the museum’s main exhibit floor, volunteers greet guests at the front desk, lead tours, and help staff our gift shop.

For the museum’s historical archive, volunteers help evaluate donations, catalog items, and help researchers.

For the education outreach program, volunteers help inspire young people of all ages about the physics of flight and the wonders of aviation.

For administration, volunteers help with memberships, fundraising, communications, and building maintenance.

Technically-minded volunteers help with the museum’s IT systems; those with aviation experience manage the museum’s Elite Flight Simulator, although anyone can be trained to operate it.

Those with mechanical or engineering experience may be interested in helping the Aviation Museum’s innovative student plane-build partnership with the Manchester School of Technology.

Volunteers are also needed to help with special events year round, such as the Aviation Museum’s annual car show, fund-raising gala, and more.

“Volunteering at the Aviation Museum is a rewarding way to give back to the community, and help light the spark of aviation in people young and old,” Rapsis said.

“As a side benefit, volunteers become part of a family that can lead to new friendships and opportunities,” Rapsis said.

The Aviation Museum of N.H., located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, N.H., is a non-profit 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization.

For more information about volunteering at the Aviation Museum, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call (603) 669-4820. Follow the Aviation Museum on social media at www.facebook.com/nhahs.