Oct. 6-9: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6th

Austin McCarthy / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Zac Francis / Northwood Brewing Company (Northwood) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Doug Mitchell / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Nate Comp / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7th

Justin Jordan / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Yamica Peterson / XO Bistro (Manchester) / 6pm

Slack Tide / Pipe Dream Brewing (Londonderry) / 6:30pm

Marc Erelli / The Word Barn (Exeter) / 7pm

Blue Light Bandits / Gas Light Deck (Portsmouth) / 7pm

Mojo’s West End Tavern (Portsmouth) / 8pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The Deviant Music / Chantilly’s Restaurant & Pub (Hooksett) / 8pm

Evanoff / Jewel (Manchester) / 9pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8th

Casey Roop / Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Clark / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dough Thompson / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Last Kid Picked / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Feverslip / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Nick Drouin / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

No More Blue Tomorrows / The Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9th

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

D-Comp / KC’s Rib Shack Oktoberfest (Manchester) / 12pm

Lewis Goodwin / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 4pm

Brett Wilson Music / Tuscan Village North (Salem) / 4pm

Bird Friend / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7th

FNC: GARY VALENTINE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Gary is on the new CBS comedy, “Kevin Can Wait,” as Kyle Gable, Kevin’s fireman brother on the hit series. Valentine also appeared as Danny on “The King of Queens” for nine years on CBS, for which he also wrote several episodes. Additional television credits include, “Fargo,” “Chelsea Lately,” “Men of a Certain Age,” co-host of “The X Show,” and his own standup special, “Comedy Central Presents: Gary Valentine.” Gary also starred as George Bannister in a series of TV movies, “The Dog Who Saved…” His feature film credits include, “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,” Here Comes the Boom,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” “Zookeeper,” “Stuck On You,” “Poolboy: Drowning Out The Fury,” and the independent short, “Alive N’ Kickin’.” www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5188

THE UNDERPANTS / Players’ Ring Theatre (Portsmouth) / October 7-23

A comedy by Steve Martin and Directed by C.J. Lewis. The renowned comic actor provides a naughty and hilarious satire adapted from the classic German play about Louise and Theo Maske, a couple whose conservative existence is shattered when Louise’s bloomers fall down in public. Louise’s momentary display attracts two infatuated men, each of whom wants to rent the spare room in the Maskes’ home. https://www.playersring.org/

FOREIGNER’S JOURNEY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm (also 10/8 at 8pm)

Foreigners Journey: Bringing together the incredible sounds of two of rocks greatest arena bands of the 80’s – Foreigner & Journey. Experience the rock ballads Faithfully & Open Arms, along with rock classics Cold As Ice, Urgent, Hot Blooded, Feels Like The First Time, Jukebox Hero, Separate Ways, Don’t Stop Believin’, Anyway You Want It, and so much more! All performed as the originals were, in their original key and pitch!

The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / October 7-23

When the locals in a small Russian hamlet learn that an undercover government inspector is in the area to investigate possible corruption, an unfortunate case of mistaken identity sends the whole village spiraling out of control in a frenetic burst of panic and greed. The Government Inspector, Nikolai Gogol’s classic satire of bureaucracy and politics has been updated by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Holmes and Watson) into a silly romp filled with slapstick, sex, stupidity, bad food, and lots of vodka. www.hatboxnh.com

MAGIC ROCKS! ILLUSIONIST LEON ETIENNE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm

You’ve seen him on America’s Got Talent, Jimmy Fallon, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us! Illusionist Leon Etienne rocks venues around the world with his jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed hit show, Magic Rocks! Witness this family friendly illusion spectacular featuring the world’s best grand illusions, award-winning sleight of hand, and hilarious comedy, in an immersive experience that brings joy, laughter, and wonder when the world needs it most! https://ccanh.com/show/magic-rocks/

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8th

GET A CLUE – MYSTERY FUNDRAISER / Kimball Jenkins (Concord) / 7pm

Kimball Jenkins in Concord is hosting Get A Clue: A Murder Mystery and Fundraiser. Journee LaFond, NH based event planner and performer, is partnering with Kimball Jenkins to produce the event. The night will benefit the work of Positive Street Art, feature brilliant artists, fortune tellers, musicians and local food. A night of cold drinks and hot jazz which will inevitably be turned into a game of Whodunnit when a guest is found murdered! https://www.kimballjenkins.com/ticketed-events

THE UPTOWN BOYS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm (also Sunday 10/9 at 2pm)

The Uptown Boys: New York State of Mind is a Broadway-style, musical revue, concert experience that marries the iconic songbook of Billy Joel with the energy and excitement of Broadway and New York City. With slick, Bruno Mars-inspired choreography and the swagger of Broadway hits like Jersey Boys and Million Dollar Quartet, The Uptown Boys have something for every audience member of every demographic. Each concert experience is an opportunity for the boys to connect with audiences and share their personal stories of life, love, and making it in New York City. Timeless nostalgia, a great American songbook, and a creative team of Broadway veterans are a recipe for success for audiences and presenters alike! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9th

JOURNEY TO FREEDOM / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 1pm

Journey to Freedom: A Chamber Concert of American and Cuban American Music will take you on a musical journey from the mountains and lakes of North America to the Caribbean sea of Cuba. Music will include piano, vocal, and classical guitar repertoire written by American composers such as Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber, and William Grant and Cuban and Cuban American composers such as Ernesto Lecuona, and Jose Lezcano. The music you will hear will reflect human experiences from an American perspective and will set the stage for a new work to be premiered and heard by our audience. This premiere will be a Cuban American piece composed by Dr. Jose Lezcano with poetry written by Cuban Americans and Cuban dissidents. This piece will touch on the subject of what it means to be free through the musical perspective of a Cuban American Immigrant. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING:

NEXT TO NORMAL / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / October 14-16

Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as “one of the year’s ten best shows” by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times. Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart. This deeply moving piece of theatre features performers who will explore the dramatic material while showcasing their vocal talents through an energetic pop/rock score. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

