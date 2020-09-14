Oct. 5: Women, Faith and Art: an exhibition by Interfaith Women of NH at Currier Museum of Art

MANCHESTER, NH – Interfaith Women of New Hampshire invites you to “Women, Faith and Art,” a private viewing of select sacred art from the collection of the Currier Museum of Art on October 5, 2020. Nancy Baker, an experienced Currier docent with a passion for sacred art, will facilitate a one-hour program using Zoom. This talk will look at the long history of religious art through works in the collection, with an emphasis on the female perspective.

Sacred art is powerful; it touches the deepest spiritual longings of the men and women who create and view it. We see possibility and promise in both the subject and the artist. Religious art traces the story of faith in every culture. Its motifs, symbols and allusions help us uplift our minds to the spiritual.

TO REGISTER

Click on this IWNH link and follow a second link to sign up on the event page through the Currier Museum. There is a $5 fee payable with a credit card during your registration process. An automated confirmation letter will be sent with a Zoom invitation to the presentation. Zoom links are limited, so please register early. Registration closes at midnight on October 4th.

Online sign-in on Oct. 5 begins at 6:45 p.m., program begins promptly at 7 p.m. Q & A and discussion will follow the presentation.

If you have questions, please call Munise at 603-233-7760.