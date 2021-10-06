Oct. 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 361 positive results with 37 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, DHHS announced 361 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, October 4. Today’s results include 181 people who tested positive by PCR test and 180 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 23 new cases from Friday, October 1 (13 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 687; and an additional 12 new cases from Saturday, October 2 (9 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 322. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,403 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (78), Merrimack (52), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (38), Belknap (34), Grafton (31), Strafford (28), Coos (25), Sullivan (19), Carroll (13), and Cheshire (10) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (37) and Nashua (12). The county of residence is being determined for nineteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 129 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 122,450 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 5, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 122,450 Recovered 117,557 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,490 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,403 Current Hospitalizations 129

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.