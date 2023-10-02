Oct. 5: Currier Museum to honor local artists during NH Art Association ‘Biennial One’ reception

MANCHESTER, NH – For Peter Clive, winning first prize in the NHAA Biennial was a turning point.

“To have other individuals believe in what I am creating helps reinforce my conviction that I am on the right path,” says Clive. His award-winning paintings are a series of self-portraits brimming with honesty, candor, and a sense of humor. ”I believe my work should be honest, compassionate, and vulnerable with a bit of dry humor,” he adds.

From 420 submissions, juror Lorenzo Fusi selected 54 for the exhibition and awarded first, second, and third prizes. Lorenzo, the Chief Curator at the Currier Museum in Manchester, called Clive’s portraits “exquisite, honest, humorous and compassionate.” In second place, he awarded photographer Patricia Kelliher from Brighton, Mass., and in third place, he named Maria Oakley, a fine art painter based in Chester.

“Winning this award energizes and motivates me to stay productive–a task that can be difficult to maintain in isolation,” said Kelliher. “Connecting and sharing my work with others through this award also offers new opportunities for me to promote my work,” she adds.

In addition to the top three finalists, four others received honorable mentions, including Jessica Gasc, Jay Goldsmith, Ashely Normal, and Sarah Haskell.

The Biennial is made possible by a generous grant from the Thoresen Werner Families Fund (established by Bob and Sue Thoresen) of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, by contributing $30,000 to fund the exhibition for the next ten years.

Award Winners will be honored at a reception at the Currier Museum in Manchester, New Hampshire on October 5th from 5 to 8 p.m.. “The NHAA is honored to renew its longstanding relationship with the Currier Museum of Art,” says NHAA Executive Director Amanda Kidd-Kestler. “Collaborations such as this event help artists to advance their careers and gain momentum in the art world,” she adds.

EVENT DETAILS: The Currier Museum is located at 150 Ash St. in Manchester, NH. The reception will be held on Thursday, October 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is welcome.

Please visit www.nhartassociation.org or call 603-431-4230 for more information.