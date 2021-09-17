Oct. 5: Catch the epic 1927 silent film ‘Wings’ at the Rex Theatre set to live music

MANCHESTER, NH — It won ‘Best Picture’ at the very first Academy Awards, with spectacular midair flying sequences and a dramatic story that still mesmerizes audiences today.

‘Wings’ (1927), a drama about U.S. pilots in the skies over Europe during World War I, will be shown on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester, N.H.

The screening, part of the Rex Theatre’s “Movies for a Cause” program, will benefit the non-profit Aviation Museum of NH and the Rex Theatre.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person, general admission.

The screening will feature live accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer who specializes in creating music for silent films.

The show will allow audiences to experience ‘Wings’ the way its makers originally intended: on the big screen, with live music, and with an audience.

‘Wings,’ a blockbuster hit in its original release, recounts the adventures of U.S. pilots flying combat missions behind enemy lines at the height of World War I in Europe. ‘Wings’ stunned audiences with aerial dogfight footage, vivid and realistic battle scenes, and a dramatic love-triangle plot.

‘Wings’ stars Clara Bow, Charles ‘Buddy’ Rogers, and Richard Arlen. The rarely-seen film also marked one of the first screen appearances of Gary Cooper, who plays a supporting role. Directed by William Wellman, ‘Wings’ was lauded by critics for its gripping story, superb photography, and technical innovations.

‘Wings’ is notable as one of the first Hollywood films to take audiences directly into battlefield trenches and vividly depict combat action. Aviation buffs will also enjoy ‘Wings’ as the film is filled with scenes of vintage aircraft from the early days of flight.

Seen today, the film also allows contemporary audiences a window into the era of World War I, which was underway in Europe a century ago.

” ‘Wings’ is not only a terrific movie, but seeing it on the big screen is also a great chance to appreciate what earlier generations of servicemen and women endured,” accompanist Jeff Rapsis said.